J.Jill (JILL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is scheduled to be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.Jill Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JILL opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

In other news, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other J.Jill news, Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $146,169.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $853,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $194,492.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $609,670 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Read More

