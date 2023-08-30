J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $142.89, but opened at $145.84. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $145.42, with a volume of 247,796 shares.

The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

