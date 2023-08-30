Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.35.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.