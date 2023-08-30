Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 72,896 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $3,420,280.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,133,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,028,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 26,380 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,272,571.20.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 298,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
