Jeffrey Jacobowitz Sells 72,896 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 72,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $3,420,280.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,133,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,028,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 26,380 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,272,571.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 142.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 507,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 298,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

