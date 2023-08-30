John W. Keogh Sells 10,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

CB stock opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

