JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.66

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.66 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 125.24 ($1.58). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 264,598 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.60. The firm has a market cap of £374.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3,162.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,756.96). Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

