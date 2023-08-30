Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.7 %

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

