Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 612,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,288.0 days.

Kikkoman stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kikkoman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

