Kirby Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE KEX opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby has a 52-week low of $57.64 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,888 shares of company stock worth $2,352,340. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

