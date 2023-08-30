Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

