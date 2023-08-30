Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.
KIRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
