KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Up 2.2%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 4,239.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

