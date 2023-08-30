Lakeland Industries (LAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LAKE opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 47.9% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 16,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

