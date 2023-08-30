Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.47

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and traded as low as $117.34. Li Ning shares last traded at $122.09, with a volume of 2,076 shares.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $1.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

