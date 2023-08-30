Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 05/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. Lifecore Biomedical has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

