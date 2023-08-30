Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on UC Asset, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for UC Asset in a report issued on Friday, August 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for UC Asset’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get UC Asset alerts:

UC Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS UCASU opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. UC Asset has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.