Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.