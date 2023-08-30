Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

