Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Lululemon Athletica has set its Q2 guidance at $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $11.74-$11.94 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LULU opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.04 and its 200-day moving average is $357.90. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.60.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

