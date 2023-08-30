Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

