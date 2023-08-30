Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $437.69

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 437.69 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 436.58 ($5.50). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.61), with a volume of 21,341 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 409.24. The company has a market capitalization of £176.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

