MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.67. 551,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,093,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Specifically, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,809.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $45,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,809.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $170,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

MannKind Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MannKind by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in MannKind by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.