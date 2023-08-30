Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 300,000 shares trading hands.

Marechale Capital Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 33.00.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

