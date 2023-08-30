Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

