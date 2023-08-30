MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,190,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,466,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Paul S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $1,190,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,466,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,774 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,542 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.