Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 225,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 92,107 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

