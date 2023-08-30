Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.12. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.