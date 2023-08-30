Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.