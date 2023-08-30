Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.81. 28,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 474,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Specifically, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301 shares of company stock worth $317,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $996.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.