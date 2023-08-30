Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.46

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as low as $28.59. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 1,670 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.