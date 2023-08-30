Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psilocybin products for treating mental health problems. The company primarily focuses on treating smoking cessation. Its lead product drug candidates include MYCO-001, MYCO-002, MYCO003, and MYCO-004.

