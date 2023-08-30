MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYTE opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.22 million, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

