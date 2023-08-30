National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million.

FSM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

