National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in National Beverage by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.99. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

