National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

