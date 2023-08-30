Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Nerdy shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 208,067 shares.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $75,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,713,566 shares in the company, valued at $53,032,151.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $75,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,713,566 shares in the company, valued at $53,032,151.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 16,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,199.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,698,406 shares in the company, valued at $48,891,715.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,305 shares of company stock worth $605,090 and sold 75,428 shares worth $310,196. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Nerdy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.