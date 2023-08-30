NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NetEase traded as high as $103.48 and last traded at $103.32. Approximately 304,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,260,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

