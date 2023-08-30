New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

