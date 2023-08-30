Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.76 and last traded at $84.76. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.40.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nexans from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90.

Nexans SA designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector.

