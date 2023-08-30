NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $3.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 69,921 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

