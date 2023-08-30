NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.09 and traded as low as C$4.94. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 14,284 shares changing hands.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$152.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.