Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Nkarta Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

