NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading 2.2% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.93. 64,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 99,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

