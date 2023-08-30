Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 4.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 701,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,895,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $859.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 888,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,552.0% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 373,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 363,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

