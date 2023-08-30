NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.21

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $11.06. NSK shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get NSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSK

NSK Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.01%.

NSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.