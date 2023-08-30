NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.21

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and traded as low as $11.06. NSK shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 340 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
NSK Stock Up 1.3 %
NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.01%.
NSK Company Profile
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
