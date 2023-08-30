NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 185473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Specifically, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NuScale Power news, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $221,773.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,505.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,035 shares of company stock valued at $698,148. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,908,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after buying an additional 853,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 68.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 351,171 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

