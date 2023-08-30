Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a one year low of C$70.69 and a one year high of C$130.90.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.79 by C($0.39). Nutrien had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of C$15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.868123 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

