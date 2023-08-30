Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $2,520,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129 in the last ninety days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

