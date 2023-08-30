P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.52. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 260,415 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,945,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,418,163. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,945,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,418,163. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,509,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The company had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 794,818 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 41.6% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 930,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 273,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

