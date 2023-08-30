PagerDuty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. PagerDuty has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.11 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.60-0.65 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Quarry LP lifted its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

