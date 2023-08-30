Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

